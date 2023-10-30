Version 1.25

Today we have released our latest patch correcting every reported error, mistake or grammar issue within the game. Or at least everyone that has been reported.

This corrects several hundred minor mistakes within the dialogue or grammatical errors, which we thank our fans for reporting them to us on discord or on the steam hub.

Discord: https://discord.gg/DzaH6h55uD

This update also makes some adjustments to the dialogue in certain areas of the game to make it flow better and make more sense in some confusing conversations.