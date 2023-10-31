Winter Update & Animal Update & Improved Lighting & Waves & Combat Tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 12565648 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 18:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Vikings!

Today's patch introduces enhancements across various aspects of the game, ranging from combat mechanics to the way weather temperature changes. Let's delve into the details!

The transition to winter season now works correctly, as the issues that previously hindered it have been resolved.

Snow levels are now directly linked to the trees and grass, so you will observe them gradually getting covered when it snows.

The same applies to wind intensity, during blizzards, the foliage shakes under the pressure.



The temperature during winter is colder now, so make sure you have places to warm up. The way the walls of your house dynamically block the wind sounds gives a really comfy feeling.



Added deer with AI behavior that doesn't make them easy prey.

They spot you from a distance, and you can see them looking from side to side at that moment. When you get closer, they run quite fast.

Overall, encounters with animals have now increased.

The item drop for animals have been adjusted to balance them.



We had many of them before, but this one is quite significant. As some players mentioned earlier, the shadows were too dark in certain places, and this was part of a larger issue that made the shadows inaccurate in other aspects too. This problem has now been fixed, and in general, the Survival map looks more beautiful.

Indirect lighting has also been improved, so the interior looks better, especially with Lumen.

The skylight's color changes during different weather have become more pleasant.

Additionally, nights have become significantly brighter.



Weather possibilities were altered for different seasons. We received feedback regarding frequent rain, now it should occur less often during summer. Thunderstorms will happen more frequently than before as they were rare.

The weather changes have become more dynamic, introducing additional intermediate states.

Fog levels have been made more organic across different weather conditions.

The various types of weather adjust the wind intensity differently, causing trees to visibly sway in response.

Balancing Attack Animation Timing

We keep adjusting it to balance and find sweet spots. This patch should feel much better than the previous one. As always, we welcome your feedback.

IK & Stance System Smoothness

Finally achieving optimal smoothness that doesn't look weird but works well during combat. We know the stance system gave a twitchy feel to some players when it was introduced, but it has been improved. We also adjusted the angles of some animations to make it feel more enjoyable.

Bow Damage Adjustments

Arrows cause more damage. Headshot damage scaling has also been slightly increased.

Item Durability Adjustments

Changed the durability parameters of weapons and tools. For example, the basic sword breaks much faster than the raven sword.

The wood cutting axe now has durability, which it didn't have before.

Fixed the issue of weapons flying in the air after their destruction.

Survival Improvements

A two-handed axe can now also chop down trees.

Adjusted the spawn rate of enemies' pocket items.

Fixed flying trees, sorry for the reoccurrence in the previous patch.

Made landscape improvements and fixed bugged collisions on the map.

Changed the scary sounds when a lootable item disappears.

Reduced Frequency of Raids in Early Game

Based on feedback, we have rearranged the waves of settlement raids to make it easier during the first few days. The raiders specifically targeting players will now come less frequently too. Let us know if it feels too rare.

Easier Enemy AI in Survival

In Survival, the enemies become easier to fight. Those that attack in groups have balanced health points.

Pickup Animation

Added an animation for picking up items.

Battle Arena Wave Adjustments

The Battle Arena waves are now more diverse and scale earlier, offering a more saturated experience.

Mjolnir Now Granted on the 6th Wave

It's now easier to reach Mjolnir, it appears in your inventory on the 6th wave instead of the 10th.

We hope you enjoy this update!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts