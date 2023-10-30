Hotfix 0.62.2 (Embarking, Crops distribution)

Share · View all patches · Build 12565174 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Viceroys!

We released a small hotfix to address the issues that occurred after the last update. We're super grateful for your reports and feedback!

Changelog:

Fixed a bug where some players could not embark due to a missing world event requirement.

Fixed a bug where too many crops of one type would be sown when two farm recipes were enabled at the same time.

Fixed a bug where some world event effects would be applied multiple times to a save file and would not disappear after a cycle reset.

Fixed an incorrect meta-reward name for the first upgrade in the Obsidian Archive row in Smoldering City.

Fixed a problem with some Rainpunk- and Blightrot-specific Forest Mysteries appearing for players without those mechanics unlocked.

Fixed a bug with the "harder orders" modifier not being applied correctly in Prestige 1 difficulty games.

Fixed a number of typos and inconsistencies in conversations with Aunt Lori in the Thai version of the game.

Fixed a problem where the Fox House was available as a wildcard before the Foxes were unlocked.

Fixed a bug where some building UI panels were too small for the number of worker slots they had.

Fixed a problem where fertile soil was spawning under trees in the tutorial.

Fixed some visible <style> tags in a few dialogue options with Aunt Lori.

Fixed an issue with the Unearthly Element and Cursed Rain Forest Mysteries being able to spawn together.

Fixed a few typos with the word "Blightstorm".

Activating the Resource Overlay when a camp is selected will no longer hide the camp's resource highlight. It will instead just show all the other resources on the map.

The current game version is 0.62.2. Have a great time with the new update!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

