Hotfix 0.62.2 (Embarking, Crops distribution)

Greetings, Viceroys!
We released a small hotfix to address the issues that occurred after the last update. We're super grateful for your reports and feedback!
Changelog:
- Fixed a bug where some players could not embark due to a missing world event requirement.
- Fixed a bug where too many crops of one type would be sown when two farm recipes were enabled at the same time.
- Fixed a bug where some world event effects would be applied multiple times to a save file and would not disappear after a cycle reset.
- Fixed an incorrect meta-reward name for the first upgrade in the Obsidian Archive row in Smoldering City.
- Fixed a problem with some Rainpunk- and Blightrot-specific Forest Mysteries appearing for players without those mechanics unlocked.
- Fixed a bug with the "harder orders" modifier not being applied correctly in Prestige 1 difficulty games.
- Fixed a number of typos and inconsistencies in conversations with Aunt Lori in the Thai version of the game.
- Fixed a problem where the Fox House was available as a wildcard before the Foxes were unlocked.
- Fixed a bug where some building UI panels were too small for the number of worker slots they had.
- Fixed a problem where fertile soil was spawning under trees in the tutorial.
- Fixed some visible <style> tags in a few dialogue options with Aunt Lori.
- Fixed an issue with the Unearthly Element and Cursed Rain Forest Mysteries being able to spawn together.
- Fixed a few typos with the word "Blightstorm".
- Activating the Resource Overlay when a camp is selected will no longer hide the camp's resource highlight. It will instead just show all the other resources on the map.
The current game version is 0.62.2. Have a great time with the new update!
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
