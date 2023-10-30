We've Released A New Update!

Greetings Settlers!

We trust you've been relishing your adventures in the Pathless Woods Prologue alongside your friends. Our team has been diligently working on refining the tutorial experience, gameplay mechanics as well as implementing new features to make your Pathless Woods Prologue experience better, and we’re excited to share with you what we have been working on!

However, please take note that previous save files will no longer be compatible after this update, and you’ll need to start fresh with new save files. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

With that being said, let’s dive right into this update!

New Features

Added a name customization feature on wooden boxes

Added a tutorial guide to join multiplayer sessions.

Introduced new tutorials added for locking onto enemies and dodging attacks.

Storage Box Optimization

When crafting or cooking, you are now able to use items from nearby storage boxes directly.

In addition, we’ve also added a one-click stacking and storing buttons to make inventory management smoother.

Control Mode Optimization

The game will automatically switch between camera mode during combat and movement, to cursor mode during activities like digging or building.

In addition, you can toggle between both modes easily by pressing F1. Use the middle mouse button for camera rotation in cursor mode.

Quick Access Bar Optimization

Pressing a number key associated with the quick access bar, or left-click in cursor mode to immediately equip weapons or ready non-weapon items (which can then be utilized with a right-click).

Improved Dodge Controls

You can now short press the shift key or double-tap on same directional keys to activate a dodge in both combat or non-combat mode.

Construction Mode Optimization

You can now switch between free placement and aligned placement with the 'G' key, and alternate between free angles and aligned angles using the 'R' key for more precise construction control.

Other Optimizations

Optimized both tutorial island guide and quests to be more user-friendly.

Removed fog effect in spawn areas for clear visibility.

Optimized the sewage filtration system.

Larger lakes near spawn points have been changed into smaller ponds to make resource gathering more accessible.

We're genuinely grateful to everyone who's taken the time to play the game and provide us feedback, your insights have been instrumental for us as we continue to improve the game. For those who have yet to try the game, we encourage you to dive in, it's free to play! Better still, ask your friends along, survive the unknown, and unravel the mysteries that lie within.

Please feel free to share any suggestions or feedback through Steam reviews and discussions, or fill up this in-game feedback survey to let us know what you like and do not like about the game. It would really help us to improve key features such as our online multiplayer and various other elements of the game.

Lastly but not the least, if you enjoyed our game, we'd be grateful if you could add it to your wishlist, spread the word among your friends, or encourage them to embark on this journey with you! By doing so, you'll be helping us to bring Pathless Woods to a wider audience.

Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for venturing into Pathless Woods and helping us shape the future of the game!

