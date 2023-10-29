- Fixed an error that caused the Entity Secret to be ignored for level goals.
- Fixed some objects visibility in developer mode on graveyard level.
- Fixed incorrect interaction icon for the corkboard on intro level.
- Corpses in the graveyard that were in the area where the abyss appears are now removed after it appears.
D'LIRIUM update for 29 October 2023
v1.0.7 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
