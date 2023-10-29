 Skip to content

D'LIRIUM update for 29 October 2023

v1.0.7 Patch

Patchnotes
  • Fixed an error that caused the Entity Secret to be ignored for level goals.
  • Fixed some objects visibility in developer mode on graveyard level.
  • Fixed incorrect interaction icon for the corkboard on intro level.
  • Corpses in the graveyard that were in the area where the abyss appears are now removed after it appears.

