Update 2023/10/29

Tab menu related items can now be canceled using the ESC key.

Fixed a bug where the yellow highlight was bugged when changing the image during editing.

Fixed a bug when displaying many style cards

Support scrolling with style cards

Fixed the display of a large number of style cards smoothly with a delay.

New addition of HP gauge and adjustment of text display

I added black to the picture to make the PC homepage stand out.

We are reviewing the HP display.

The HP gauge is yellow when it is below 60%, red when it is below 30%, and the HP is displayed in large letters.

In addition, to make these characters easier to see, we have made the character image near the name and below appear slightly darker.

We have also reviewed the issues and lack of adjustments that occur when many style cards are purchased.

If there are many styles, switching to the style screen will be slow, so we made the screen switching faster by delaying the image display.