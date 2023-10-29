HALLOWEEN PATCH 0.23.10.29

I wanted to do a little more for Halloween as its not here yet so jump in and grab some more goodies.



Major Fixes/Changes Only

0.23.10.29 Changes

• Quest System - Smelting objectives will now update when items are placed into the Furnace.

• Quest System - Fixed objective trigging twice in some instance when searching for objective items.

• Quest items can no longer be spawned using admin commands.

• World Map - Admin can now teleport by clicking on the map.

• Added Popcorn machines to Carny Road.

• Added new item Popcorn.

Halloween Extras

• Added new quest "Wondering Cauldron".

• Added new Campfire skin "Cauldron" to Baba Yaga.

• Added new quest reward "Skeleton Nickels".

• Lowered Skeleton's Health.

• Increase Health of Pumpkin Monster and Voodoo Dolls NPCs.

• Increase Voodoo Dolls movement speed.

• Fixed Skeleton keys that are in stacks being used all at once on Skeleton Chests.

• Added Weapon and Item Cases to Skeleton Chests loot table.

• Added Research Kits to Skeleton Chests loot table.

• Added Supply Signals to Skeleton Chests loot table.

Past Hotfixes

• Added player and quest objectives markers pings to the world map.

• Moved quest objective markers above fog of war.

• Fixed Take All not updating quest objects.

• Fixed Take All exploit when moving Cells.

• Added new graphics setting to disable Virtual Shadow Maps.

• Added searchable sarcophagus to the graveyard.

• Fixed major lag from airdrops due to engine change.

• Fixed stamina sprinting exploit.

• Halloween - Skeletons now also drop death coins.

Markers Pings



Cauldron



Popcorn Machine



known issues

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

• Local Server - Ground collision sometime doesn't load correctly causing players to fall into the ground under the map, this is an Unreal Engine bug with world partition which should be fixed in following engine updates.

• Local Server - Due to level streaming trees will respawn if a player loads in away from their base location.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.