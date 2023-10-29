 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingdom Shell update for 29 October 2023

Added Brazilian Portuguese localization

Share · View all patches · Build 12564556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Olá a todos!

Great news! Now, the residents of the Kingdom speak Brazilian Portuguese.

The next language, Spanish, will be added to Kingdom Shell in the coming days.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1154090/Kingdom_Shell/

Changed files in this update

Kingdom Shell Content Depot 1154091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link