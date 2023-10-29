 Skip to content

Wander Hero update for 29 October 2023

Minor update patches

·Further supplement to the event documentation
·Added userdata1, userdata2, userdata3 attributes to roles and skill cards
·The addSick command adds support for storyChar
·Fixed a bug where the weight of a single talent was too large, causing it to lag
·Fixed the bug that the _only1 attribute did not work when generating mod towns
·Optimized town names and some English texts

  • About cloud archiving
    The base game doesn't have any code for cloud saves, and is completely automatically managed by Steam

  • About the sudden failure of the game to start

  1. Most of the players with dual graphics cards or dual monitors, you can try to turn off one monitor first, and then turn on the other monitor after starting normally
  2. It may be that the antivirus software has deleted the core files of the game, please try to verify the integrity and confirm whether the antivirus software has done sth
  3. When it still doesn't work, you can try to leave a message in the Steam discussion forum, or join QQ directly to contact me

