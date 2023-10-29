Minor update patches

·Further supplement to the event documentation

·Added userdata1, userdata2, userdata3 attributes to roles and skill cards

·The addSick command adds support for storyChar

·Fixed a bug where the weight of a single talent was too large, causing it to lag

·Fixed the bug that the _only1 attribute did not work when generating mod towns

·Optimized town names and some English texts

About cloud archiving

The base game doesn't have any code for cloud saves, and is completely automatically managed by Steam

About the sudden failure of the game to start