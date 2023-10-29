 Skip to content

Fly Caster VR update for 29 October 2023

Performance tweaks

Build 12564261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There were some issues with the game setting it's default details settings. Hopefully this patch should resolve this. If you have any issues please reach out.

