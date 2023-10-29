 Skip to content

Dungeon Dungeon! update for 29 October 2023

Hotfix 20231029

Build 12564213

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where “Arcane Overdrive” could not be unlocked
  • Fixed a bug where rewards from defeating the final boss not correctly implemented

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2114381 Depot 2114381
