Hot Dog Reporter update for 29 October 2023

0.6.9: Mostly cosmetic!

Build 12564126 · Last edited by Wendy

Highlights in this release include some updated background art, a visual effect to indicate the platform drop state, button prompts in the tutorial, and a reset of the Mind the Gap level time to account for a previous bug.

  • New particle effects and palette swap to indicate platform drop state
  • Preload particle effects at runtime to reduce slowdown on initial load in game
  • Updated some background art
  • Added canopy at the top of the forest to make invisible ceilings less invisible
  • Added button prompts to tutorial
  • Added version to Leaderboard, Stats, and Level Select
  • On first load of 0.6.9, checks to see if your Mind the Gap record was affected by an earlier bug and resets it to the theoretical current best possible time (3.4 seconds)
  • Nice.

