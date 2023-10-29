0.6.9: Mostly cosmetic!

Highlights in this release include some updated background art, a visual effect to indicate the platform drop state, button prompts in the tutorial, and a reset of the Mind the Gap level time to account for a previous bug.

New particle effects and palette swap to indicate platform drop state

Preload particle effects at runtime to reduce slowdown on initial load in game

Updated some background art

Added canopy at the top of the forest to make invisible ceilings less invisible

Added button prompts to tutorial

Added version to Leaderboard, Stats, and Level Select

On first load of 0.6.9, checks to see if your Mind the Gap record was affected by an earlier bug and resets it to the theoretical current best possible time (3.4 seconds)

Nice.