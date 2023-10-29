 Skip to content

Dragon's Ruler update for 29 October 2023

Ver. 1.7.2 Improvement of key response and correction of other bugs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The key used for "Decide" can now optionally be selected as the Space key in addition to the Enter key.

Improved keyboard response.
When two or more "Close" buttons appear on the employment screen, etc., pressing the Esc key presses both buttons at the same time.
The Esc key can now also be used to close the unit's graphic window, which can be seen in the unit list, etc.

In the unit's movement between allied territories, a mistake has been corrected in which the 10th unit did not have its strength determined by the color of the text.

Other minor fixes have been made.

Changed files in this update

