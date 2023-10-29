Build v0.7.3 live now - forest door fix and other updates

Major bug fix:
- Fixed Forest door to unblock entry into Forest outside of BH Town.
Additional updates:
- Updated exit door from BH Valley back to BH Wagon scene to correct arrival point.
- World collider cleanup for BH Valley, BH Inn interior, and BH Sinkhole beach cave.
- Updated Bandit visibilty post-Honeybun Queen caper.
- Re-enabled missing encounter music in BH Valley scene.
- Re-added missing sound effects for higher level hero actions.
- Added state tracking to make sure draw bridges stay down on scene revisit.
Changed files in this update