 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BattleCakes update for 29 October 2023

Build v0.7.3 live now - forest door fix and other updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12563998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major bug fix:

  • Fixed Forest door to unblock entry into Forest outside of BH Town.

Additional updates:

  • Updated exit door from BH Valley back to BH Wagon scene to correct arrival point.
  • World collider cleanup for BH Valley, BH Inn interior, and BH Sinkhole beach cave.
  • Updated Bandit visibilty post-Honeybun Queen caper.
  • Re-enabled missing encounter music in BH Valley scene.
  • Re-added missing sound effects for higher level hero actions.
  • Added state tracking to make sure draw bridges stay down on scene revisit.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1062861 Depot 1062861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1062862 Depot 1062862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link