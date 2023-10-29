October update

Add
- 3 element scenes
- The character's choice of plot branches
Repair
- Trigger condition required when 3 skills with the same name are combined into mysterious skills
- Skill bug caused by bullet not destroying
- Archived exceptions
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Add
Repair
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update