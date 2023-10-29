 Skip to content

观察者 update for 29 October 2023

October update

Share · View all patches · Build 12563987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add

  1. 3 element scenes
  2. The character's choice of plot branches

Repair

  1. Trigger condition required when 3 skills with the same name are combined into mysterious skills
  2. Skill bug caused by bullet not destroying
  3. Archived exceptions

