Hey everyone, just updated the Tutorial sequence as well as added the 1st Boss of the game, which adds a bit more content. Also made some basic quality of life changes. Still some work to do, will let everyone know what's in store for the next update.
! Shakabula * update for 29 October 2023
v0.5 Better Tutorial, 1st Boss and general fixes.
