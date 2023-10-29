 Skip to content

! Shakabula * update for 29 October 2023

v0.5 Better Tutorial, 1st Boss and general fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 12563934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, just updated the Tutorial sequence as well as added the 1st Boss of the game, which adds a bit more content. Also made some basic quality of life changes. Still some work to do, will let everyone know what's in store for the next update.

