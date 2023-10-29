 Skip to content

Trapper: Drug Dealing RPG update for 29 October 2023

Update 7.21 Small bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12563877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a small but significant bug that caused closet button to remain invisible even after you talk to K Kush. Preventing players from accessing weed grow minigame.

