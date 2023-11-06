Winter Whimsy Expansion

Chilly Chambers Stage
- Snowy area with a chilled out soundtrack
- Unlocked by Defeating Lizz
New Characters
- Lizz & Crystal from Roxy Raccoon 2
- Achievement awarded by defeating both
- Can be unlocked by beating them in the arcade
Customization options:
- Furs, Cosmetics, H Boards & Game Pieces
- 6 Furs Added (3 for beating Lizz, 3 for beating Crystal)
- 4 Hats Added (2 for beating Lizz, 2 for beating Crystal)
- 2 Cosmetic Items Added (1 for beating Lizz, 1 for beating Crystal)
- 2 Game Boards Added (1 for beating Lizz, 1 for beating Crystal)
- 2 Game Pieces Added (1 for beating Lizz, 1 for beating Crystal)
2 New Announcers:
- Fantasy Giant & Military Soldier Voices
- Unlocked by default
- Each feature over 60 different voice lines
Misc & UI:
- In The Arcade, each character now has a stage assigned to them. You can now select to face them on their home turf.
- Glow effects added for score start game & post game screens
- Various button colors modified for easier readability
- New props added to the main menu for defeating Lizz & Crystal
- Fixed a bug where the initial stage selected in story mode wasn’t the most recent one on the main menu.
