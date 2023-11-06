 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Mancala Madness update for 6 November 2023

Winter Whimsy Expansion

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chilly Chambers Stage

  • Snowy area with a chilled out soundtrack
  • Unlocked by Defeating Lizz

 

New Characters

  • Lizz & Crystal from Roxy Raccoon 2
  • Achievement awarded by defeating both
  • Can be unlocked by beating them in the arcade

 

Customization options:

  • Furs, Cosmetics, H Boards & Game Pieces
  • 6 Furs Added (3 for beating Lizz, 3 for beating Crystal)
  • 4 Hats Added (2 for beating Lizz, 2 for beating Crystal)
  • 2 Cosmetic Items Added (1 for beating Lizz, 1 for beating Crystal)
  • 2 Game Boards Added (1 for beating Lizz, 1 for beating Crystal)
  • 2 Game Pieces Added (1 for beating Lizz, 1 for beating Crystal)

 

2 New Announcers:

  • Fantasy Giant & Military Soldier Voices
  • Unlocked by default
  • Each feature over 60 different voice lines

 

Misc & UI:

  • In The Arcade, each character now has a stage assigned to them. You can now select to face them on their home turf.
  • Glow effects added for score start game & post game screens
  • Various button colors modified for easier readability
  • New props added to the main menu for defeating Lizz & Crystal
  • Fixed a bug where the initial stage selected in story mode wasn’t the most recent one on the main menu.

