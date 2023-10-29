Recent bug fixes - Japanese task fixes

Japanese mission BUG fixed

"We have received feedback from players who speak Japanese that the task of building a farm cannot be completed normally. After verification, this problem was caused by localization translation conflicts and has now been fixed. Thank you to the players who provided feedback on this problem. The production team deeply apologizes for the inconvenience this has caused to players. Since localization is still in its early stages, if you encounter similar problems again, please feel free to provide feedback to the discussion forum. Thank you for your support!"

Change 1: Fixed a BUG that caused the farm task to not be completed normally when the language was Japanese.