- Boss Keys now are more likely to drop at higher monster levels. The drop rate caps at 100% if the level is high enough!
- Added a more robust bug reporting feature for keyboard/mouse users
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 29 October 2023
Boss Keys and Bug Reports
