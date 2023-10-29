 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 29 October 2023

Boss Keys and Bug Reports

  • Boss Keys now are more likely to drop at higher monster levels. The drop rate caps at 100% if the level is high enough!
  • Added a more robust bug reporting feature for keyboard/mouse users

