Demolish or Die update for 29 October 2023

October 28 Update (New Enemy Added!)

October 28 Update (New Enemy Added!)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new enemy has been added: the morality drone. They roam the streets, scan both pedestrians and the player, and punish them if they find something wrong. They're very nimble during combat, so you better have a good aim!

Misc:
-Replaced the rolling spikes trap in one of the cave Dungeons with a moving spiky wall;
-Increased the bounty requirements to increase wanted levels a bit;

Bug and Mistake Fixes:
-Demolition mode tutorial showing up if you already saw it;
-Unintended blurring of particle effects from the police pursuit final boss, when motion blur is on;

