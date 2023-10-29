October 28 Update (New Enemy Added!)

A new enemy has been added: the morality drone. They roam the streets, scan both pedestrians and the player, and punish them if they find something wrong. They're very nimble during combat, so you better have a good aim!

Misc:

-Replaced the rolling spikes trap in one of the cave Dungeons with a moving spiky wall;

-Increased the bounty requirements to increase wanted levels a bit;

Bug and Mistake Fixes:

-Demolition mode tutorial showing up if you already saw it;

-Unintended blurring of particle effects from the police pursuit final boss, when motion blur is on;