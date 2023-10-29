 Skip to content

Idle Exorcism Hero update for 29 October 2023

V1.3.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fix the BUG that cannot be automatically reincarnated
2. Fix the bug of automatically selling level 150 equipment

