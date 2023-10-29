 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bombabomb! update for 29 October 2023

Halloween Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12563673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BOO!

I hope I didn't scare you...

As everybody knows, it's time to get a little spooky! In today's update you can experience new textures for many UI-elements, new music and overall a new, more darker look for this scary time... Even the bombs are gone for this short period, where pumpkins rule the world, but they're still exploding, so watch where you click!

I also was told that the FPS are too low, so I pumped it up from 30 to 60. This should be plenty enough, but if anyone wants to play Bombabomb! on a 360Hz screen, you can now set your own desired frame rate in the new options-menu. Credits and information about what song is currently playing is now all in the options-screen. As a bonus for all people who love seeing the version number, although it is probably only me, I added it to the credits.

Now to the Changes:

Just for Halloween
  • New display-images for your library etc.
  • Bombs are now evil pumpkins
  • Overall appearance is darker
  • Some music tracks have a more sinister vibe (© Kevin MacLeod)
Added
  • Added new options-screen
  • Added Steam-Stats in options-screen
  • Added version number to credits
  • Added visible "Current Track" indicator in options-screen
  • Added buttons for changing what track is playing
  • Added "Max FPS" option
Changes
  • Changed layout of Buttons
  • Changed position of credits
  • Changed default target-frame rate from 30 to 60
  • Optimized some code to be more efficient
Fixed
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't set the volume of music after first game of your session
  • Fixed a bug where a different track was playing than visible in options
Info
  • The ingame leaderboard is still only local per device!
  • The Global leaderboards are in the community hub

Have fun playing and

Happy Halloween! \o/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2578821 Depot 2578821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link