Halloween Update!

BOO!

I hope I didn't scare you...

As everybody knows, it's time to get a little spooky! In today's update you can experience new textures for many UI-elements, new music and overall a new, more darker look for this scary time... Even the bombs are gone for this short period, where pumpkins rule the world, but they're still exploding, so watch where you click!

I also was told that the FPS are too low, so I pumped it up from 30 to 60. This should be plenty enough, but if anyone wants to play Bombabomb! on a 360Hz screen, you can now set your own desired frame rate in the new options-menu. Credits and information about what song is currently playing is now all in the options-screen. As a bonus for all people who love seeing the version number, although it is probably only me, I added it to the credits.

Now to the Changes:

Just for Halloween

New display-images for your library etc.

Bombs are now evil pumpkins

Overall appearance is darker

Some music tracks have a more sinister vibe (© Kevin MacLeod)

Added

Added new options-screen

Added Steam-Stats in options-screen

Added version number to credits

Added visible "Current Track" indicator in options-screen

Added buttons for changing what track is playing

Added "Max FPS" option

Changes

Changed layout of Buttons

Changed position of credits

Changed default target-frame rate from 30 to 60

Optimized some code to be more efficient

Fixed

Fixed a bug where you couldn't set the volume of music after first game of your session

Fixed a bug where a different track was playing than visible in options

Info

The ingame leaderboard is still only local per device!

The Global leaderboards are in the community hub

Have fun playing and

Happy Halloween! \o/