Halloween Update!

BOO!
I hope I didn't scare you...
As everybody knows, it's time to get a little spooky! In today's update you can experience new textures for many UI-elements, new music and overall a new, more darker look for this scary time... Even the bombs are gone for this short period, where pumpkins rule the world, but they're still exploding, so watch where you click!
I also was told that the FPS are too low, so I pumped it up from 30 to 60. This should be plenty enough, but if anyone wants to play Bombabomb! on a 360Hz screen, you can now set your own desired frame rate in the new options-menu. Credits and information about what song is currently playing is now all in the options-screen. As a bonus for all people who love seeing the version number, although it is probably only me, I added it to the credits.
Now to the Changes:
Just for Halloween
- New display-images for your library etc.
- Bombs are now evil pumpkins
- Overall appearance is darker
- Some music tracks have a more sinister vibe (© Kevin MacLeod)
Added
- Added new options-screen
- Added Steam-Stats in options-screen
- Added version number to credits
- Added visible "Current Track" indicator in options-screen
- Added buttons for changing what track is playing
- Added "Max FPS" option
Changes
- Changed layout of Buttons
- Changed position of credits
- Changed default target-frame rate from 30 to 60
- Optimized some code to be more efficient
Fixed
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't set the volume of music after first game of your session
- Fixed a bug where a different track was playing than visible in options
Info
- The ingame leaderboard is still only local per device!
- The Global leaderboards are in the community hub
Have fun playing and
Changed files in this update