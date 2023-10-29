 Skip to content

DRAGOT update for 29 October 2023

v1.01

Build 12563655

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed CONFUSED!! not wearing off if you have DDBB
-Fixed DDBB 4 and 8 player count stacking oddly
-Fixed bug in which ent boss's roots would damage you after you already beat them
-Game now asks if you want to restart for sure if you press restart on runs 5 minutes or longer
-Fixed Hexxed Monocle and Kaleidoscope Sniper combo not working against final boss
-Fixed Lifesteal not working against final boss
-Fixed Lifesteal not working against eyeball boss
-Fixed Oroboro Ring and Decycler making you lose max HP in rare cases
-Made chest opening only require one copy of the player to be near
-Made early Mansion rooms perform better (hopefully)
-Made final boss attack patterns slightly easier
-Fixed glitch in visuals of boss health bars on boss deaths
-Updated final boss particle effects

