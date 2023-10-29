-Fixed CONFUSED!! not wearing off if you have DDBB

-Fixed DDBB 4 and 8 player count stacking oddly

-Fixed bug in which ent boss's roots would damage you after you already beat them

-Game now asks if you want to restart for sure if you press restart on runs 5 minutes or longer

-Fixed Hexxed Monocle and Kaleidoscope Sniper combo not working against final boss

-Fixed Lifesteal not working against final boss

-Fixed Lifesteal not working against eyeball boss

-Fixed Oroboro Ring and Decycler making you lose max HP in rare cases

-Made chest opening only require one copy of the player to be near

-Made early Mansion rooms perform better (hopefully)

-Made final boss attack patterns slightly easier

-Fixed glitch in visuals of boss health bars on boss deaths

-Updated final boss particle effects