Added an inventory system and the start of what will become the store system.

As is stands the player now has excess of 9 discs on every level. When opening a level, your inventory tab will automatically open. You can click-and-drag each disc to rearrange the order. The top 9 discs are associated with hotkeys 1-9.

Also added AI controlled animals to 1 map and made minor updates to a couple of maps.