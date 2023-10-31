 Skip to content

One Way Heroics update for 31 October 2023

[OWH Ver 2.10→2.11 / OWH+ Ver 1.48→1.49 Changes]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear fans,
Thank you for playing One Way Heroics and One Way Heroics Plus.
This message is to inform you that a new update has gone live.

Update Contents
Fixes

  • [OWH/OWH+] Improved loading speed when generating maps
  • [OWH/OWH+] Fixed an issue where your default Character perks are set as "Strength+", "Agility+", and "Vitality+" when launching the game for the first time.
  • [OWH+] Fixed an issue where the option "Gauge Placement" would reset to "2. Everything Center B (Default)" when transferring data from OWH.

Bug Fixes

  • [OWH+ English version] Fixed a text bug where one page of text in the description would get garbled when transferring data from OWH.
  • [OWH/OWH+] Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a green box error to occur immediately after starting the game.
  • [OWH/OWH+] Fixed a bug in which the left analog stick did not respond properly to each 45 degree angle increment when moved in 8 directions.
  • [OWH/OWH+] Fixed a rare crash bug that occurred when multi-threaded processes for communication were underway when exiting the game
  • [OWH/OWH+] Fixed a bug that prevented an error from being displayed when the system save data failed.
  • [OWH/OWH+] Fixed a bug that caused the "Open X (Twitter) in browser" function to not work properly.

Again, thank you for you continued support.

PLAYISM

