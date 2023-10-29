 Skip to content

Lillusion update for 29 October 2023

Update notes 29 Oct 2023

Build 12563519 · Last edited by Wendy

Fix attack problem for some players, fix cannot move when revived.
Add more lights to support the players at night time.
Balance some monsters at the start of the game.

