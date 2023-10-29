🔫 Trigger Fever Version 0.12.3 Update Now Live! 🔫

Hello, Trigger Fever fans! We're excited to announce the latest update, version 0.12.3, is now live and ready for action. This update brings a slew of improvements, balance changes, bug fixes, and more to enhance your gameplay experience. Let's dive into the details:

Changelog:

Survival Mode Update: We've made all normal maps available in Survival mode, bidding farewell to the infinite map. Get ready for more challenging survival action!

Invulnerability During Dash: Players are now invulnerable while dashing. Use this strategic advantage to dodge incoming damage and outmaneuver your opponents.

Taser Range Reduced: To keep the battles fair and balanced, we've reduced the taser's range. You'll need to get up close and personal for those electrifying moments.

Frame UI Tweaks: Minor adjustments to the user interface for a smoother and more streamlined experience.

Damage Overlay (HUD): We've fine-tuned the damage overlay on the HUD, so you'll have a better understanding of your combat situation.

Survival Upgrade: Movement while aiming on the sniper upgrade has been buffed, making those precision shots even deadlier.

Improved Visual Performance: Persistent visual elements on the screen now come with improved performance, ensuring a smoother gaming experience.

Survival Shooting Rate Adjusted: We've adjusted the shooting rate in Survival mode for more balanced gameplay.

Bug Fixes:

Laser Shader Fixed: Say goodbye to those pesky laser shader issues.

Controller Menu Selection Fixed: You can now select maps in the menu using your controller without any hiccups.

Volcan Map Lava Damage Fixed: The lava damage on the Volcan map has been fixed.

Thank you for your support and feedback! We're committed to making Trigger Fever the best it can be, and these changes are a step in that direction. We can't wait to see you in the arena, putting these improvements to the test. Get ready for intense battles, strategic dashes, and thrilling encounters!

Remember to update your game to version 0.12.3, invite your friends, and enjoy the enhanced Trigger Fever experience. Your feedback is invaluable, so keep it coming in the discussions.

See you in the arena, and may the best Trigger Fever player win!

Rotstudio.

P.S. If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for future updates, don't hesitate to let us know in the community discussions. Your input helps us make the game even better!