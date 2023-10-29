Robospital Maintenance Notice – October 28, 2023

🔧 Robospital Announcements 🔧

To: Robospital Medical Staff

From: Robospital Maintenance Department

Date: October 28, 2023

Version: 1.0.3

⚙️ Robospital Maintenance Specifications:

Fixed the issue where the specified resolution couldn't be loaded during loading.

Fixed the issue where the menu could be selected with the ESC key when choosing a treatment.

Save optimization.

Your understanding and cooperation during the maintenance phase have been invaluable. Should you have any inquiries or require further details, please don't hesitate to contact the designated department at goldenbananasoft@gmail.com