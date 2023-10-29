 Skip to content

Robospital update for 29 October 2023

Robospital Maintenance Notice – October 28, 2023

🔧 Robospital Announcements 🔧

To: Robospital Medical Staff
From: Robospital Maintenance Department
Date: October 28, 2023
Version: 1.0.3

⚙️ Robospital Maintenance Specifications:

  • Fixed the issue where the specified resolution couldn't be loaded during loading.
  • Fixed the issue where the menu could be selected with the ESC key when choosing a treatment.
  • Save optimization.

Your understanding and cooperation during the maintenance phase have been invaluable. Should you have any inquiries or require further details, please don't hesitate to contact the designated department at goldenbananasoft@gmail.com

