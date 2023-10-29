 Skip to content

Rise for the Fight update for 29 October 2023

Rise for the Fight Alpha 1.8 Patch 2 Out Now

Build 12563378

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ALPHA BUILD 1.8 PATCH 2 CHANGELOG:

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed an issue in Moshpit and Decapit where you couldn't walk, run, or jump. If this exists in other modes, please report it in the discussions.

