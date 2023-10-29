Revisited and Revamped

Hi guys!

It's been over a year since our last update. We took the time to fully rewrite certain aspects of the game and partially overhaul others, all in the pursuit of delivering a more refined and enjoyable gaming experience. Our commitment to improving the game is unwavering, but progress is significantly slower than anticipated.

Here are the notable changes implemented since the last update:

Meet Katerina - A New Character: We're excited to introduce a new character to the game! Say hello to Katerina.



Fresh Scenes and Scene Updates - We've spruced up the game with new scenes for some of your favorite characters. Additionally, we've given some older scenes a makeover for an enhanced gaming experience.





Unlockable Bonus Scenes - Now, for each level you complete and specific requirements you meet, you'll unlock a bonus scene. Note that not all scenes have bonus content yet, but we're continuously working on expanding this feature in future updates. Each scene marked with this symbol has an additional scene to unlock after meeting the necessary requirements

Improved Save/Load System - We've fixed issues with the scenes save/load functionality. Plus, we've added options for quick resume and managing your saved scenes, so you can easily pick up where you left off.

Performance Enhancement - We've refactored the system to ensure faster response times and reduced bugs, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience.

Zoom and Puzzle Rotation - Enjoy a more interactive experience with our new zoom feature and the ability to rotate puzzles around the center or touch point.

Controls Info and Enhanced Options - We've added some basic control information and new options to the settings popup, giving you more customization choices for your gameplay.

Random Puzzles - Want a fresh challenge? We've included an option to play random puzzles from previously unlocked ones, adding variety to your gaming sessions.

Updated Menu Images - We've refreshed the look of our menu images, giving the game a more polished and appealing aesthetic.



Thank you for playing, and we hope you enjoy these exciting updates to the game. Stay tuned for more enhancements and content in future releases!