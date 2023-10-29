 Skip to content

Sands of Aura update for 29 October 2023

Patch 1.00.47 Hotfix

Patch 1.00.47 Hotfix

Build 12563307

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.00.47 Change log

  • Fixed crashes occuring when trying to add/remove runes from armor.
  • Fixed crash occuring when using non QWERTY input devices.
  • Fixed crash that could occur when loading into an island.

