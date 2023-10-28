 Skip to content

AutoDepth Image Viewer update for 28 October 2023

Hotfix Oct 28th

Build 12563289

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix not being able to click space background
  • Switch depth generator to png to hopefully alleviate compatibility issues and help people who's depth isn't loading at all

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2552332 Depot 2552332
