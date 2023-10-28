 Skip to content

Vox Populi: Polska 2023 update for 28 October 2023

v1.00.02.c - Poprawki w tekście i tłumaczeniach

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ta wersja naprawia błędy w tekście i tłumaczeniach, które zostały wprowadzone wersją 1.00.02. Niektóre z tych problemów zostaną naprawione dopiero podczas nowych gier.

Przepraszamy i dziękujemy za zgłaszanie innych problemów, na jakie możecie państwo natknąć się podczas gry.

This version fixes text and translation errors that were introduced with version 1.00.02. Some of these issues will only be fixed during new games.

Sorry and thank you for reporting any other problems you may encounter during the game.

