Apollyon: River of Life update for 28 October 2023

Small balance update...

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many Tests have had their difficulty changed, and some very difficult cards erroneously shown at the very beginning have been moved back to the end.

Stay closed, Guardian Gates!

