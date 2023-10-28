 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lonely Path update for 28 October 2023

Patch Notes (v1.13)

Share · View all patches · Build 12563138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with Tobee's advice just showing an empty box.
  • Achievements should now been shown on completion in game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2404921 Depot 2404921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2404922 Depot 2404922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link