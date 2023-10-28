Add church bells sounds and lantern pickup sound
Fixed spot to jump over wall
In game settings menu added
Added discord link in main menu
Exit To Desktop button works in main menu
Multiplayer is interactive (previous update but was no announcement)
Fixed Demon unable to kill you when trap was active
Fixed cursor being locked when sent back to main menu after being killed
Behind The Barrier update for 28 October 2023
1.4 Updates
