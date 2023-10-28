Fixed a door-bug introduced in last version
Optimized and cleaned a bunch of code
Reworked a bunch of scripts, making enemies not aware of you when you are behind them (not all, as of yet)
2tinycowboys update for 28 October 2023
v88.7
Fixed a door-bug introduced in last version
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update