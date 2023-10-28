 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

2tinycowboys update for 28 October 2023

v88.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12563053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a door-bug introduced in last version
Optimized and cleaned a bunch of code
Reworked a bunch of scripts, making enemies not aware of you when you are behind them (not all, as of yet)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2133331 Depot 2133331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link