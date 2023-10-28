Outpath v1.0.11

Hey everyone!
It took me a lot of time to fix some of these, I hope you like this patch.
Change Log
- Added load system so corrupted/lost save files will be replaced with an older save file.
- New resource in biome 1 and 2: Bush.
- New craft: Fishbone.
- You can obtain the 8th letter now in game.
- Added icon when saving manually or auto-save.
- Decreased Chlorophyll needed in Reinforced Thread and Reinforced Leather.
- Celestial View can be automated with the Clicker.
- Fuser can be automated with the Clicker.
- Suppliers will not take items from your inventory.
- Reduce building cost of the Advanced Research Table.
- Marshmallow now spawns more often.
Check the 48 hours 10% launch discount!
If you like my work and want to support me, I really appreciate a review of the game!
Check the Official Discord where I am always active.
Thanks for playing and have a good day/night.
David ːwinter2019happyyulː
