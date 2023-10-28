Outpath v1.0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 12563039 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 22:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

It took me a lot of time to fix some of these, I hope you like this patch.

Change Log

Added load system so corrupted/lost save files will be replaced with an older save file.

New resource in biome 1 and 2: Bush.

New craft: Fishbone.

You can obtain the 8th letter now in game.

Added icon when saving manually or auto-save.

Decreased Chlorophyll needed in Reinforced Thread and Reinforced Leather.

Celestial View can be automated with the Clicker.

Fuser can be automated with the Clicker.

Suppliers will not take items from your inventory.

Reduce building cost of the Advanced Research Table.

Marshmallow now spawns more often.

Check the 48 hours 10% launch discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237970/Outpath/

If you like my work and want to support me, I really appreciate a review of the game! ːluvː

ːwinter2019happybulbː Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Thanks for playing and have a good day/night.

David ːwinter2019happyyulː