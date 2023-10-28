 Skip to content

Outpath update for 28 October 2023

Outpath v1.0.11

Outpath v1.0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 12563039

Hey everyone!

It took me a lot of time to fix some of these, I hope you like this patch.

Change Log

  • Added load system so corrupted/lost save files will be replaced with an older save file.
  • New resource in biome 1 and 2: Bush.
  • New craft: Fishbone.
  • You can obtain the 8th letter now in game.
  • Added icon when saving manually or auto-save.
  • Decreased Chlorophyll needed in Reinforced Thread and Reinforced Leather.
  • Celestial View can be automated with the Clicker.
  • Fuser can be automated with the Clicker.
  • Suppliers will not take items from your inventory.
  • Reduce building cost of the Advanced Research Table.
  • Marshmallow now spawns more often.

Thanks for playing and have a good day/night.
David ːwinter2019happyyulː

Open link