Roody:2d update for 28 October 2023

Roody:2d 0.10.5 beta

Share · View all patches · Build 12562930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added sort button to backpack
  • Beam colors are more distinct in game and in gifs
  • Chains of teleportores have much more consistent behavior

Bug Fixes

  • Two manipulators acting on the same block could crash the game
  • Some research icons still referenced alpha versions of block textures
  • Fixed a floating point error when using arrow keys to adjust menu sliders

Localization

  • BLOCK_STATE distance

