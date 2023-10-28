Roody:2d 0.10.5 beta

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Changes
- Added sort button to backpack
- Beam colors are more distinct in game and in gifs
- Chains of teleportores have much more consistent behavior
Bug Fixes
- Two manipulators acting on the same block could crash the game
- Some research icons still referenced alpha versions of block textures
- Fixed a floating point error when using arrow keys to adjust menu sliders
Localization
