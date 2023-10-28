 Skip to content

Pirate Dragons update for 28 October 2023

Alpha 2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12562926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes some enhancements based on community feedback as well as some bug fixes.

  • Added the faction symbol to the convoy UI.
  • When tracking a convoy, that convoy will not be identified on the overhead map with a green circle.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the tracking to not clear if you destroyed the tracked convoy.
  • The Sell All button is grayed out if you have no resources to sell.
  • Fixed a bug that caused splashes to stay active.
  • Update the economy so you can no longer sell beyond the amount of gold that a town has.
  • Increased starting gold for towns
  • You now get less gold for selling to factions you have a low reputation with low faction, and higher * gold for those you have a high reputation with.
  • Town gold cannot go below zero.

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
jon@supersixstudios.com

