Today's update includes some enhancements based on community feedback as well as some bug fixes.
- Added the faction symbol to the convoy UI.
- When tracking a convoy, that convoy will not be identified on the overhead map with a green circle.
- Fixed a bug that caused the tracking to not clear if you destroyed the tracked convoy.
- The Sell All button is grayed out if you have no resources to sell.
- Fixed a bug that caused splashes to stay active.
- Update the economy so you can no longer sell beyond the amount of gold that a town has.
- Increased starting gold for towns
- You now get less gold for selling to factions you have a low reputation with low faction, and higher * gold for those you have a high reputation with.
- Town gold cannot go below zero.
-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
jon@supersixstudios.com
- My Twitter: https://twitter.com/SuperSixStudios
- Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/qjMQMA79xe
