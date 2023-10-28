v1.0.6 Patch

- Fixed a bug where finding a secret reduced the number of secret goals.
- Fixed monster healthbars didn't disappear after telefragging monsters.
- Fixed incorrect depth in some decor objects.
- Fixed game crash after typing name of non-existent object asset in "e_sort_type" parameter.
- Fixed game crash due to non-existent particle system when closing the game.
- Fixed and optimized save file preview display.
- Fixed some objects could activate their targets after level end.
- Fixed and improved gas.
- Fixed Ukrainian and Spanish localizations.
- Fixed ability to place more than one player on custom map.
- Optimized material debuggibg.
- Improved developer mode.
- Improved game's working with its audio engine.
- Lamps on "steammachine" level are destroyable now.
- Increased size of black frame outside the game window border.
