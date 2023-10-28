 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

D'LIRIUM update for 28 October 2023

v1.0.6 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12562876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where finding a secret reduced the number of secret goals.
  • Fixed monster healthbars didn't disappear after telefragging monsters.
  • Fixed incorrect depth in some decor objects.
  • Fixed game crash after typing name of non-existent object asset in "e_sort_type" parameter.
  • Fixed game crash due to non-existent particle system when closing the game.
  • Fixed and optimized save file preview display.
  • Fixed some objects could activate their targets after level end.
  • Fixed and improved gas.
  • Fixed Ukrainian and Spanish localizations.
  • Fixed ability to place more than one player on custom map.
  • Optimized material debuggibg.
  • Improved developer mode.
  • Improved game's working with its audio engine.
  • Lamps on "steammachine" level are destroyable now.
  • Increased size of black frame outside the game window border.

Changed files in this update

D'lirium Content Depot 670161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link