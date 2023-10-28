 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cult of Personality update for 28 October 2023

Small Improvements and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12562855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated window visuals
  • Added "Waiting for Sightings" display when no rune sightings are active
  • all "suspicious" interactions now display as Orange
  • bug fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1699291 Depot 1699291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1699292 Depot 1699292
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link