 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Biblios Dice update for 28 October 2023

Seasonal Art and other small changes

Share · View all patches · Build 12562830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made a small change to the title screen for the autumn season.
  • Lowered the VP achievement criteria to 30.
  • Minor improved sounds.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1837551 Depot 1837551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link