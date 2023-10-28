Endless Nightmare Mode Preview Enabled

This patch enables the first stage of infinite endgame in Don't Die, Collect Loot: The Endless Nightmare

What is it?

The Endless Nightmare is an infinite dungeon consisting of every tileset, monster, and boss in the game. Only the Forest is enabled in the pool for now, given that the other levels are not finished yet.

When Endless Nightmare first unlocks, you'll only be able to select the first difficulty level. Kill bosses on this difficulty for a chance at Boss Keys, and spend those back in the Nexus to unlock the next level. Repeat this process on each level to keep unlocking more. There's literally no end!

What do Nightmare Levels do?[/h1}

Each increase in Nightmare level does the following:

Increased Item Quality

Increased Unique item drop rate

Increased Gold earned

Increased maximum Monster level

Increased Monster base life

Increased Monster base damage

Increased monster damage scaling exponent

Additionally, bosses may appear more frequently, but this does not scale with Nightmare level. This mode also enables a fun music randomizer, featuring tracks from levels you haven't seen yet!

[h1]How do I unlock it?

Figure it out yourself! It's not too tricky though.

Are there Nightmare-specific Unique Items?

Yes, Nightmare enables a higher tier of Uniques. However, they'll be coming within the next few days. Sorry!

Anything Else?

This is the first pass at this feature. There will be bugs, and there will be balance issues. Let me know how it goes!