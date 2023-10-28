 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury Breakout update for 28 October 2023

Quick fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12562802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some meshes in Newport weren't properly colliding, specifically certain posts in buildings, should be resolved now. Also fixed an issue with story glitches, where you load into an in progress story and spawn in as a different vehicle, this should be resolved as well

