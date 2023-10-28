Some meshes in Newport weren't properly colliding, specifically certain posts in buildings, should be resolved now. Also fixed an issue with story glitches, where you load into an in progress story and spawn in as a different vehicle, this should be resolved as well
Junkyard Fury Breakout update for 28 October 2023
Quick fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
