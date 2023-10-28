 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Type Your Fate Playtest update for 28 October 2023

Update to version v0.0.3a

Share · View all patches · Build 12562791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New images with new filters applied
  • Adjust the illustrations to the size of the window
  • Change color of title and help text from white to red

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2656101 Depot 2656101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link