OyasumiVR 1.10.0 Update

[1.10.0]
Added
- Various automations for controlling the mute state of the system microphone.
- Simple mode for brightness control that consolidates image- and display brightness.
- Brightness control dialog to directly control brightness from the main window.
- Brightness control sliders to directly control brightness from the overlay.
- Sleep preparation automation for brightness control, to allow for dimming brightness levels already before going to sleep.
- Sleep preparation button in the overlay and on the overview, to trigger automations that support this feature.
- Copy buttons to the brightness automation configuration for copying current brightness levels.
- Options to apply sleep-mode based brightness levels on OyasumiVR and SteamVR startup.
- Automation for enabling the sleep mode based on your heart rate. (Pulsoid integration)
- Automation for detecting possible nightmares based on your heart rate. (Pulsoid integration)
- Setting for OyasumiVR to quit alongside SteamVR.
- Instructions on how to start OyasumiVR alongside SteamVR.
- Automations for turning off devices when their battery levels reach below a threshold.
- Shortcut to VRChat related settings from the status bar pill.
- Option for dismissing the sleep check by pressing controller buttons.
- Option for changing the volume of general notification sounds.
- Optional fix for running the SteamVR overlay on systems with hybrid graphics.
Changed
- Updated translations to use ICU syntax.
- Migrated from Legacy OpenVR Input system to SteamVR's current input system (Controller bindings are now configured in SteamVR!)
- Bundled dotnet runtime requirements with overlay sidecar module. (Separate installation no longer required)
Fixed
- Improvements to the Simplified Chinese translations (by 雾雨花精灵).
- Disabling OSC features leading to a crash
- A configuration saving loop in status automations view
- Malformed OSC packets causing a crash
- OSC message processing being slower than necessary
- Date formatting for Korean language
- Long VRChat usernames sometimes overflowing on the player list for automatic invite request accepts
- Added workaround for bug in SteamVR 2.0 regarding IVROverlay::ComputeOverlayIntersection.
Removed
- Dotnet version checking and installation.
