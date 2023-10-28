 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OyasumiVR update for 28 October 2023

OyasumiVR 1.10.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12562774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.10.0]

Added

  • Various automations for controlling the mute state of the system microphone.
  • Simple mode for brightness control that consolidates image- and display brightness.
  • Brightness control dialog to directly control brightness from the main window.
  • Brightness control sliders to directly control brightness from the overlay.
  • Sleep preparation automation for brightness control, to allow for dimming brightness levels already before going to sleep.
  • Sleep preparation button in the overlay and on the overview, to trigger automations that support this feature.
  • Copy buttons to the brightness automation configuration for copying current brightness levels.
  • Options to apply sleep-mode based brightness levels on OyasumiVR and SteamVR startup.
  • Automation for enabling the sleep mode based on your heart rate. (Pulsoid integration)
  • Automation for detecting possible nightmares based on your heart rate. (Pulsoid integration)
  • Setting for OyasumiVR to quit alongside SteamVR.
  • Instructions on how to start OyasumiVR alongside SteamVR.
  • Automations for turning off devices when their battery levels reach below a threshold.
  • Shortcut to VRChat related settings from the status bar pill.
  • Option for dismissing the sleep check by pressing controller buttons.
  • Option for changing the volume of general notification sounds.
  • Optional fix for running the SteamVR overlay on systems with hybrid graphics.

Changed

  • Updated translations to use ICU syntax.
  • Migrated from Legacy OpenVR Input system to SteamVR's current input system (Controller bindings are now configured in SteamVR!)
  • Bundled dotnet runtime requirements with overlay sidecar module. (Separate installation no longer required)

Fixed

  • Improvements to the Simplified Chinese translations (by 雾雨花精灵).
  • Disabling OSC features leading to a crash
  • A configuration saving loop in status automations view
  • Malformed OSC packets causing a crash
  • OSC message processing being slower than necessary
  • Date formatting for Korean language
  • Long VRChat usernames sometimes overflowing on the player list for automatic invite request accepts
  • Added workaround for bug in SteamVR 2.0 regarding IVROverlay::ComputeOverlayIntersection.

Removed

  • Dotnet version checking and installation.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2538151 Depot 2538151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2538152 Depot 2538152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link