Update 1.3: The Halloween One!

Thank you all very much for supporting the game! For Halloween we got a bit of a silly frightening update to add some more content to the game.

Halloween update! Added a new contract which features creepy stuff!

Updated the link in the credits.

Added another contract about not killing!

Added two new achievements.

As per usual, if you have any issues with your game, you can revert back to the previous version of the game by doing the following steps:

In your game library list, right-click the game's name and click 'Properties'.

Select 'Betas'

In the dropdown list, select the 'version12' beta version.

Your game will revert back to the previous version (your save data should be cross-compatible between versions but no guarantees).

And as always, if you spot any bugs or just want to say hello, we have a public Discord server to make this easy! Just click the link right here! Thank you once again for supporting the game, and we hope you enjoy the new content.