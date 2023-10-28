 Skip to content

Bug Blazer update for 28 October 2023

v1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12562761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update to Moonbug to be more visible
  • Update to Stabber to be less intensive on colour morphing
  • Fix on quest generation if a special quest is generated before swarm event is unlocked (special case).
  • Fixed some quest blurbs that referred to infestations, which now would be confusing with infestation quests that now show up.
  • Improved the Mozlakuran gun to be more effective against the bugs they should be effective against. Also its area of effect is 10% larger.
  • Added auto-save every 5min in play time. Power failure reminded me.

For clarity, saves occur when going to menu, quitting the game, or changing levels and now every 5 minutes in case you idled for a while.

