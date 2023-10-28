Update to Moonbug to be more visible

Update to Stabber to be less intensive on colour morphing

Fix on quest generation if a special quest is generated before swarm event is unlocked (special case).

Fixed some quest blurbs that referred to infestations, which now would be confusing with infestation quests that now show up.

Improved the Mozlakuran gun to be more effective against the bugs they should be effective against. Also its area of effect is 10% larger.

Added auto-save every 5min in play time. Power failure reminded me.

For clarity, saves occur when going to menu, quitting the game, or changing levels and now every 5 minutes in case you idled for a while.