- Update to Moonbug to be more visible
- Update to Stabber to be less intensive on colour morphing
- Fix on quest generation if a special quest is generated before swarm event is unlocked (special case).
- Fixed some quest blurbs that referred to infestations, which now would be confusing with infestation quests that now show up.
- Improved the Mozlakuran gun to be more effective against the bugs they should be effective against. Also its area of effect is 10% larger.
- Added auto-save every 5min in play time. Power failure reminded me.
For clarity, saves occur when going to menu, quitting the game, or changing levels and now every 5 minutes in case you idled for a while.
Changed files in this update